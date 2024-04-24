“He is a big player for us.” Arteta discusses Thomas Partey return

Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal missed the impact of Thomas Partey while the Ghanaian was on the treatment table for a significant period.

Partey is an injury-prone player and has missed much of this season because of physical problems.

The midfielder recently returned to action and started the Gunners’ fixture against Chelsea last night.

He made life easier for the players in front of him with a superb performance that proved important in helping the Gunners dominate their opponents.

Partey’s impact on that game was obvious and he looked like the missing piece of the Gunners team, with Arteta confirming after the match that he is a big-game player.

The gaffer said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

“We have missed Thomas [Partey].

“He is a big player for us.

“He stepped up.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey’s injuries are a big cause for concern, but there is no doubt that he is a top player.

If he can get over his injury problems, he will be too important for us not to offer a new deal.

Hopefully, he will stay fit until the end of the season and play an important role in this run-in because his combination with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard is the best midfield partnership at the club.

