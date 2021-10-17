‘He is a different player’ – Wilshere downplays similarities with Charlie Patino

Charlie Patino has been described as the next Jack Wilshere, but the former Arsenal midfielder wants to distance himself from such comments.

The 29 year-old is currently without a club at present, but is training at London Colney as he looks to stay as fit as possible whilst hoping to attract a new club.

Wilshere has spent recent weeks training alongside the youth sides as well as with the senior side despite not having a playing deal with the club, and he was asked about Patino, who has been described as the ‘next Jack Wilshere’.

“I know him. I’ve seen him play and he’s a good player,” Wilshere told the Independent.

“He’s obviously really young still and got a lot of developing to do but he’s definitely one who everyone at the training ground is talking about.

“The first-team players know who he is and he is a good player and one for the future for sure.”

Our former academy graduate is keen for Patino to create his own name for himself as opposed to being likened to himself, adding that he already has some characteristics which Jack lacked himself.: “Yes, there are some similarities.

“There are quite a few but he is a different player as well and I think it is important people see him for who he is rather than say: ‘oh he is the next Jack Wilshere’.

“He has certainly got some qualities I didn’t have and there are things he needs to work on but he is going to make a name for himself in the future.”

We have a number of youngsters who are receiving plenty of praise since the new season begun, but none as loudly as Patino, who we were all hoping to see in action in our recent EFL Cup victory over AFC Wimbledon, only for Thomas Partey to request the minutes as he looks to build up his match sharpness.

Do labels prove to be a distraction to the next generation?

Patrick