“He is a gentleman.” Odegaard praises PSG star who consoled Gabriel

Marquinhos has earned praise from Martin Odegaard after the PSG captain was the first player to console Gabriel following Arsenal’s heartbreaking Champions League final defeat.

The decisive moment came when Gabriel sent his penalty over the crossbar, a spot kick he needed to convert to keep Arsenal alive in the shootout. His miss allowed PSG to secure the Champions League title and complete back-to-back triumphs in the competition.

The result was particularly painful for Arsenal after a hard-fought performance. The Gunners had taken an early lead and defended resolutely for long periods, despite facing sustained pressure from the French champions throughout the match.

PSG Fight Back to Force Penalties

After falling behind, PSG dominated large portions of the contest and eventually found an equaliser from the penalty spot. Arsenal had defended their advantage impressively, but a lapse in concentration allowed the Parisians an opportunity they did not waste.

At 1-1, neither side could find a decisive breakthrough during the remainder of normal time or in extra time. Both teams continued to push for a winner, but the final ultimately had to be settled through a penalty shootout.

The shootout remained finely balanced as both sides had already missed one penalty each before Gabriel stepped forward for Arsenal’s final kick. Unfortunately for the defender, he was unable to find the target.

Marquinhos Shows Class in Victory

In the immediate aftermath of the miss, Marquinhos quickly crossed to console his fellow Brazilian. Despite celebrating one of the biggest achievements of his career, the PSG captain took time to support a player experiencing one of the most difficult moments of his.

The gesture was widely viewed as an example of outstanding sportsmanship and leadership from one of the game’s most experienced players.

Reflecting on the moment, Odegaard praised Marquinhos’ actions. Speaking as quoted by Sky Sports, he said:

“He is a gentleman. He’s probably the most experienced player out there today.

“He’s been on both sides of a final like this and he knows what we are going through right now.”

The comments highlighted the respect Marquinhos has earned throughout his career and underlined the importance of sportsmanship, even in the most emotionally charged moments of elite competition.

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