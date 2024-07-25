“He is a leader” Mikel Arteta heaps praise on returning Arsenal star

Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Jurrien Timber as he prepares to shine for Arsenal this season following an injury-plagued 2023/2024 campaign.

The defender joined the Gunners last summer as one of the finest players in his role in Europe.

The Gunners had beaten competition from several clubs to secure his signature, and he performed well in pre-season.

However, Timber suffered an injury on his first league start for the Gunners, which caused him to miss most of last season, only returning in the final weeks of the campaign.

Despite the setback, Timber demonstrated his quality upon his return and has since maintained his fitness during this pre-season.

The upcoming campaign will be crucial for him, and Arteta has high hopes that he will excel. Arteta’s confidence in Timber indicates that the defender will play a significant role in Arsenal’s plans for the new season.

Speaking about the defender, the Gunners’ manager said, as quoted by NBC Sports:

“He is a leader. He loves to be on show and a big presence in everything that we do. He is very vocal and extremely gifted technically. He is a great addition to the team.

“He is so willing, you can see that in his body language and the way he acts. He has worked so hard, I think he is in a really good place at the moment. We are going to have to manage him now in the next few weeks, especially because the load he has been able to do in the last few months compared to the next two weeks is very different, but we are very excited.”

Timber is one of the finest members of our squad, and he will be a key player for us in the upcoming season.

