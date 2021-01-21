“He is a player who understands the game which is so important” Ex-Arsenal star says Saka can be world class

Lauren reckons that Bukayo Saka is on the path to becoming a world-class player as he shines for Arsenal.

The Gunners have seen the teenager improve season after season and his recent performances have seen his profile rise even further.

He also earned his senior England cap in this campaign after impressing Gareth Southgate.

Lauren says the teenage star understands the game very well, which is an important part of every player’s development.

He praised him for not giving the ball away often and doing the simple stuff right, even when he is asked to play in different positions.

He adds that good players become better when they are surrounded by top-quality stars, and Saka isn’t near his full potential just yet.

Lauren said as quoted by Mail Sport: ‘Saka has the potential to be a world-class player. He is a player who understands the game which is so important.

‘How many times does he lose the ball during a game? Not many at all. He plays simple. He can play in a variety of different positions and do a great job in all of them.

‘I still think he hasn’t achieved his full potential. Sometimes for a young player to reach their potential then they need to be surrounded by top players who will make them better. But Saka has all the qualities to be a top, top player.’

Saka has emerged as a leading player in the Arsenal dressing room despite his tender age. If he continues developing this way, he could lead Arsenal to trophies in the not-so-distant future.