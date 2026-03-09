“He is a special, special player,” Eze heaps praise on Arsenal sensation

Eberechi Eze was the standout performer as Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory at Mansfield, but he has taken the time to praise Max Dowman, who also impressed during the match.

The 16-year-old had missed several months of action due to injury but returned to start against Mansfield and delivered a composed and confident performance. Arsenal take pride in having developed the youngster, who is highly regarded by Mikel Arteta and is being carefully integrated into senior football.

Dowman’s emergence at senior level

Although Arsenal are easing him into life at the top level, Dowman has repeatedly demonstrated that he can be trusted to perform in competitive fixtures. Even at just 16, he is already pushing for regular starts, showcasing maturity and technical ability beyond his years.

His performance against Mansfield left a strong impression on both fans and teammates, confirming the potential that the club have long recognised. Dowman is among a number of teenagers making their mark in senior matches, and his composure on the ball has drawn attention across the squad.

Eze praises Dowman’s talent

Eze has commended Dowman not only for his match performance but also for the dedication he shows in training with the senior squad. Speaking via Standard Sport, he said, “He is a special, special player.

“To be able to play in these types of conditions and do so well on the ball, and dribble the way he was, showed he is a special talent.

“We are all trying to support and help him as much as possible to grow, improve and fulfil his potential.”

Eze’s comments underline the high regard in which Dowman is held within the Arsenal squad. His technical skill, confidence, and maturity suggest that he could become a key figure for the club in the years to come. Arsenal are committed to nurturing his development while gradually increasing his exposure to senior football, ensuring that the teenager can reach his full potential.

