“He is amazing” Saka hails teammate that “can do everything”

Bukayo Saka has praised Aubameyang’s quality after the Arsenal captain scored a hat-trick in their last game against Leeds United.

The attacker has struggled for goals this season, but he was in fine form as the Gunners beat Marcelo Bielsa’s side in a 4-2 thriller at the Emirates.

Auba has suffered from a poor form as well as the ill-health of his mother in the last few weeks.

This has affected his goal return, but Saka says he cannot speak highly enough of the Gabon attacker.

He praised Auba for being top quality and said he is one player that would take any chance that comes to him.

Auba can do everything and his return to form will do good things for his confidence which the club would need in their next few games.

“He is amazing,” our Hale End graduate said on the club’s official website.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him. He showed everyone how much quality he has, when he gets a chance he is going to put it away.

“He can do everything, so we are so happy to have him and it’s good that he got a hat-trick for his confidence. We have a big week ahead and we hope he can score some more goals for us.”

Aubameyang now has 8 Premier League goals and an assist in 20 games this season.