“He is an elegant player” Premier League legend gives verdict on Arsenal man

Most fair-minded Premier League fans will enjoy watching Bukayo Saka at the moment with the teenager driving Arsenal’s recent successes.

The 19-year-old has been the key man in the current Arsenal team and he has helped carry the team through their bad patch.

Having broken into the first team last season, he is now one of the first names on the team sheet and Andy Cole has enjoyed watching him play for Arsenal.

The former Manchester United striker says Saka is one of the best players at Arsenal right now and gave him credit for earning his place in the first team.

He then adds that the attacker is playing with so much confidence as he scores and creates goals.

Cole said on talkSPORT as quoted by HITC: “For Arsenal, I think he is one of their best players. He is crazy. Got himself into the first team last season, I believe it was.

“I look at him playing this season. He plays with great confidence, he is an elegant player, scores goals, creates goals, and now he is a mainstay in the Arsenal team.”

Saka has inspired the next set of youngsters from the Arsenal academy with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe also earning a place in the team.

If he keeps his form, he will likely earn a call up to the England squad for the Euros later this year.