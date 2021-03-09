“He is an individual and he is prepared to get on the ball” Xhaka gets backing amid recent criticism

Andy Cole has thrown his support behind Granit Xhaka after he was heavily criticised for his role in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Burnley.

The Swiss midfielder is error-prone and the Burnley mistake was just another error leading to a goal committed by him.

He has been in fine form for much of this season with the club banking on him to lead their midfield.

Some fans can even admit that he has been one of their best players in this campaign.

However, they also think that mistakes are a part of his game and he would always make them.

Some even suggest that the club needs to get rid of him, but Cole says everyone makes mistakes.

He insisted that Xhaka has been one of the best players at Arsenal and the midfielder is never afraid of getting on the ball, not every player is that confident in the Arsenal team.

On claims that Xhaka shouldn’t be vilified for making mistakes whilst attempting to do the right thing: “I don’t think so,” said Cole on Sky Sports via HITC.

“You can talk about all those stats (most mistakes leading up to goals) all you like.

“I think with Xhaka, he is an individual and he is prepared to get on the ball. And like you said, he tries. He has had his tough times at Arsenal but look at him now. He’s come through it and playing really good football for Arsenal.

“We all make mistakes. That’s what the game is all about. But we have to learn from our mistakes.”