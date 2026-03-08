‘He is at that age’ Ray Parlour tips Arsenal man to leave

Ray Parlour believes Gabriel Jesus could leave Arsenal at the end of the current season in search of regular playing time. The Brazilian forward has seen his role reduced following the arrival of Viktor Gyokeres during the summer transfer window, which significantly changed the attacking hierarchy at the club.

Arsenal invested heavily to secure the Swedish striker, and the club appear committed to giving him the time and support required to justify that substantial financial outlay. As a result, Gyokeres has moved ahead in the pecking order, leaving Jesus with fewer opportunities to feature consistently in the starting line-up.

Increased Competition in Attack

Since joining Arsenal, Jesus has struggled to maintain consistent availability due to a series of injuries. While he has contributed important performances at times, he has never been regarded as a particularly prolific goal scorer during his time at the Emirates. With the squad now containing several attacking options, the competition for places has intensified.

This situation means the Brazilian must significantly improve his performance if he hopes to reclaim a regular role in Mikel Arteta’s team. However, the challenge is considerable, particularly given the form and investment surrounding Gyokeres and the presence of other forwards within the squad.

Parlour Predicts Possible Exit

Parlour believes the circumstances may ultimately lead to Jesus seeking opportunities elsewhere in order to play more regularly. As reported by the Metro, the former Arsenal midfielder said, “I think Jesus might leave at the end of the season, he is at that age where he wants to be playing week in, week out.

“We could lose him. We had four strikers when I played. That’s what I don’t understand. (Regardless of Jesus leaving), bring in another one anyway. That can give the other options a lift because they see the standard being set.”

Parlour’s comments highlight the competitive nature of Arsenal’s attacking department and the difficult decisions that often arise when multiple forwards are competing for limited starting positions. Whether Jesus ultimately departs will likely depend on how much playing time he receives in the remainder of the season and the club’s plans for their attacking options moving forward.