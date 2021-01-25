“He is definitely destined for one of the top six clubs.” Campbell tips Arsenal target to join top Premier League team

Despite signing a new Brighton contract, Kevin Campbell still thinks that Tariq Lamptey is destined for a top-six Premier League team as he continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal.

The young Englishman has emerged as one of the best right-backs in England since he moved to the South Coast.

His form for them has attracted the attention of several teams including Arsenal.

The Gunners could lose Hector Bellerin to Barcelona in the summer, and Lamptey is one of the fullbacks that they could sign to replace him.

Brighton is being smart by handing him a new contract, according to Campbell, but that is only to reward him for his fine performance and to protect his value.

He is still a talent that looks destined to play for a top-six Premier League side in the future.

Campbell said to Football Insider: “Brighton ain’t stupid.

“They are making sure they have Lamptey secured to a long-term contract so anyone that wants to sign him have to pay accordingly. I am sure that is the case.

“They took a chance when they signed him and he has exceeded expectations.

“He has now got a contract that he deserves and while it is great for him it also protects the football club. It is great business all round.

“He is definitely destined for one of the top six clubs in the future.”