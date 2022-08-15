“He is incredible” Zinchenko praises Arsenal teammate

Oleksandr Zinchenko has heaped praise on Gabriel Martinelli as his new Arsenal teammate impresses at the club.

Martinelli has scored in Arsenal’s opening two league games of the season and is developing into a real threat to defences.

The Gunners have maintained their winning start because of his contribution, and it seems this would be the season that he explodes into the limelight.

Zinchenko has just moved to the Emirates from Manchester City, and he has been impressed with the attitude and characteristics of Martinelli.

Speaking about his new teammate recently, he told Standard Sports:

“He is incredible. He is a real diamond.

“I would say exactly the same things about him that I say about Gabriel Jesus.

“The way these two guys are working — how everyone is working really — every single day is unbelievable. He (Martinelli) has got amazing quality, and he’s still young. I am pretty sure he has an unbelievable future.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli has been at Arsenal for a while, and it makes it hard to believe that he is just 21.

At that age, the former Ituano man is just at the beginning of his career, and we are lucky to have him in our squad.

Hopefully, he would keep impressing as the season goes on and help us earn a return to the Champions League.

