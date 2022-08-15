“He is incredible” Zinchenko praises Arsenal teammate

Oleksandr Zinchenko has heaped praise on Gabriel Martinelli as his new Arsenal teammate impresses at the club.
Martinelli has scored in Arsenal’s opening two league games of the season and is developing into a real threat to defences.
The Gunners have maintained their winning start because of his contribution, and it seems this would be the season that he explodes into the limelight.
Zinchenko has just moved to the Emirates from Manchester City, and he has been impressed with the attitude and characteristics of Martinelli.
Speaking about his new teammate recently, he told Standard Sports:
“He is incredible. He is a real diamond.
“I would say exactly the same things about him that I say about Gabriel Jesus.
“The way these two guys are working — how everyone is working really — every single day is unbelievable. He (Martinelli) has got amazing quality, and he’s still young. I am pretty sure he has an unbelievable future.”
Martinelli has been at Arsenal for a while, and it makes it hard to believe that he is just 21.
At that age, the former Ituano man is just at the beginning of his career, and we are lucky to have him in our squad.
Hopefully, he would keep impressing as the season goes on and help us earn a return to the Champions League.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Martinelli is my favourite player at the club. He is the real deal and for 21 yrs old he hasn’t even scratched the surface of what he is capable of.
Exciting times and watch for Marquinhos also, another little gem.
Zinchenko is right, Martinelli’s energy is incredible – the way he played in 36C heat, imagine what he’ll be like in winter!
And the finish for the 4th goal was superb when you consider that he was on his weaker foot.
We may be seeing two of Brazil’s first-choice attackers for the world cup in action.
Yes, a brilliant young signing.
Leicester had to keep two men on him at all times and I rate him ahead of Saka this season, in all departments.