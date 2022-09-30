“He is not moving” Source reiterates Arsenal targets stance on his future

Several reports claim Arsenal has continued to pursue an interest in Dusan Vlahovic, even though he plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world now, Juventus.

The Serbian was on their radar when he played for Fiorentina and they were keen to sign him.

He chose Juve to continue in the Italian top flight and he has been the key man for them.

However, the Old Lady is struggling, and he is not enjoying his football as much as he would have wanted.

Reports have now linked him with a move away, and Arsenal will jump at the chance to add him to their squad.

But a source close to the player reveals to 90Mins that he has no intention of leaving Turin, despite his struggles.

It said: ‘He is not moving, he is playing well himself and he is fully focused on his game.

‘He has been with Juventus for less than 12 months and is not looking to move.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic remains one of the best strikers in Europe, and it is understandable that we want to add him to our squad.

The Serbian will make us much better. Fielding him and Gabriel Jesus on the same team could force us to change our tactics, but the qualities he brings to the team could make us unstoppable.