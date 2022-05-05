“He is not the answer” Ex-Arsenal man insists they need a new striker

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell, insists Eddie Nketiah is not good enough to be their main striker next season despite his current run of form.

The former England Under21 star has taken his chance in the first team to score some important goals while showcasing his talents in recent games.

That has seen some fans and pundits call for the club to keep him beyond this campaign, even though he would be out of contract in the summer.

Because he has not signed for another club yet, there is a good chance he can make a U-turn and commit his future to the Gunners.

However, he might want to get a guarantee of playing time before he does that.

Campbell admits he has done well recently, but maintains he is not the solution to Arsenal’s goal-scoring problems.

He tells Football Insider: “You wouldn’t say Eddie is a top-class striker. If Nketiah was on the market, he is not one of the strikers the club would be going for.

“Arsenal need to upgrade that position. As good as Nketiah is, he is not the answer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah is not ready to be our main man just yet, but he has the potential to be that, and it is clear to see.

We can keep him at the club as a backup or get him on a new deal and send him out on loan to a club where he would play regularly to further develop his game.