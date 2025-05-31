“He is not your normal” Journalist compares Arsenal teenager to Lionel Messi

Max Dowman is expected to gain significantly more game time at Arsenal from next season, with the highly rated teenager already drawing notable comparisons to Lionel Messi due to his technical ability and composure.

Arsenal has long maintained a reputation for developing world-class talent through its academy, and recent graduates such as Myles Lewis-Skelly have established themselves in the first-team setup. Similarly, Ethan Nwaneri saw increased involvement with the senior squad during the last campaign and is set to continue his development.

Dowman to Join Emerging Talents

Max Dowman is poised to follow a similar path, having impressed at youth level. Due to age restrictions, he was unable to feature in official matches for the senior team during the previous season. However, with those limitations no longer applicable next term, he is expected to be integrated into the first-team environment.

Mikel Arteta is reported to be planning a comprehensive evaluation of the young midfielder during the club’s pre-season preparations. This period will serve as a vital opportunity for Dowman to demonstrate his readiness and earn a place in the squad when the new campaign begins.

The club is optimistic about his potential and is hopeful that he will feature regularly over the course of the season, continuing Arsenal’s tradition of promoting homegrown players to the highest level of competition.

High Praise for a Young Prospect

Charles Watts, appearing on the Sports Mole YouTube channel, said:

“He is not your normal 15-year-old. That’s so evidently clear from when you see him. Against the Czech Republic, his highlight reel, it’s honestly like you’re watching Messi, which is not something I should be throwing around because that’s too much pressure on a 15-year-old kid!”

While comparisons to elite players are premature, Dowman is already regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the club’s academy system. His progression into the senior team will be closely monitored as Arsenal continues to place trust in its youth development programme.

