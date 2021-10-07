“He is now the heartbeat of that club along with Saka” Pundit makes bold claim about Arsenal star

Noel Whelan has hailed Emile Smith Rowe for his performance for Arsenal and called the Englishman the heartbeat of the Gunners.

Smith Rowe broke into the Arsenal team one year ago and has not looked back.

He alongside Bukayo Saka, who has also become arguably the most valuable player at the club, are leading Mikel Arteta’s rebuild.

At the moment, they are untouchable and in every game, they keep getting better.

Arteta is building his team around them and former Leeds United striker, Whelan has hailed them for their impact at the club.

Whelan believes Smith Rowe is so far ahead in his development at Arsenal that nothing will hold him back.

He was reacting to rumours from Fichajes that Arsenal is interested in signing Nabil Fekir and says he doesn’t think the Frenchman’s arrival can stop the Englishman from shining.

Whelan told Football Insider: “I don’t think anything is going to hold Smith-Rowe back.

“He is now the heartbeat of that club along with Saka.

“They were the shining light of Arsenal’s dismal season last year and they are the future.

“They’re setting the standards ahead of all the international, big-money stars at the club.

“You would want to build the team around those two, looking at how influential and passionate they are.

“They have a real desire to play for Arsenal and that’s what the fans want to see – someone willing to leave it all out there on the pitch after 90 minutes.

“The effect they’re having on the more experienced players around them is possibly even bringing out better performances in them.”

Smith Rowe is leading Arsenal’s charge towards the Premier League’s European places after a poor start to the season and fans expect to see even better performances from him as this season progresses.