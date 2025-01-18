‘He is obligated to go’ Arteta urges Arsenal star to take a break from football

Mikel Arteta has encouraged Bukayo Saka to take a well-deserved holiday as he recovers from his injury, advising the young star to step away from football temporarily to rejuvenate both mentally and physically.

Saka, who is facing two months on the sidelines, has been a model of consistency and fitness over recent seasons, rarely encountering long-term injuries. However, his relentless schedule for both club and country has meant the 23-year-old has had little opportunity to rest.

Arteta sees Saka’s enforced absence as a chance for the winger to recharge. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Arsenal manager emphasised the importance of rest for the player’s long-term wellbeing:

“Yeah, he needs to (go on holiday). He is obligated to go. With his girlfriend or his family, he can choose. Or on his own.

“But he needs to get away for a few days and refresh.

“He can still do a lot of things with his rehab because it is the perfect stage. I think it will make him really better.”

Saka has been pivotal for Arsenal in recent seasons, often playing through minor knocks and fatigue to deliver crucial performances. This break presents an opportunity for him to recover fully and return stronger for the Gunners’ campaign.

Given his high workload, Arteta’s advice is timely, ensuring the England international not only heals physically but also takes a mental break from the demands of football. When Saka returns to the pitch, a refreshed and refocused version of himself could provide Arsenal with the boost they need as they continue to compete on multiple fronts.

For fans and the club, Saka’s well-being is paramount. A short break from the spotlight could be exactly what he needs to continue thriving as one of the Premier League’s brightest talents.