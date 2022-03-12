“He is obvious captain material.” Ally McCoist tips this player to be captain Arsenal

Ally McCoist is convinced Kieran Tierney has the quality to become the next Arsenal captain.

The Scotsman has been an important player for the Gunners in recent seasons and has continued to prove his worth under Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish manager trusts him and will keep playing the left-back because he is the most consistent at the Emirates.

Arsenal will name a new captain by the end of this season if Alexandre Lacazette leaves the club.

Several players in the squad have been tipped to become the club’s next permanent leader, and Tierney is one of them.

Former Rangers star, McCoist believe the full-back has the right blend of the qualities required to be a captain.

He said via Sun Sports: “A lot of my mates at TalkSport – Laura Woods, Darren Bent and Ray Parlour – all see Tierney as a future Arsenal captain.

“Captains show leadership, camaraderie, spirit and galvanise their team. Tierney is still young and inexperienced in that capacity.

“But he will grow into that. You look at him, he is mature, he speaks well, his off-the-field interviews are very good. For me, he is obvious captain material.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is obviously in the running to become the next Arsenal captain, and the full-back deserves it.

He quickly became a fan favourite when he moved to the club, and he has not allowed that to get into his head.

He is one of the many players we can trust to give their all on the pitch when they play for the club.

