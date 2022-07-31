“He is of interest to us,” Club President admits they want Arsenal man

Reims remains interested in a loan move for Folarin Balogun in this campaign after they sold Hugo Ekitike to PSG in this transfer window.

Balogun is one of the fine young strikers in England now, but he is well behind Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus on the pecking order at Arsenal.

He has not really been involved in Arsenal’s preseason matches, an act that suggests that he will leave them on loan.

Reims appears to be his most serious suitor at the moment, and their president has revealed they like him and have been in contact with Arsenal.

Jean-Pierre Caillot said, as quoted by Football London:

“He is of interest to us in the form of a loan.

“Even if the finalisation of this file is a little slow, we remain on the alert,”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is very talented, and he needs to get enough playing time in this campaign to build himself up.

Ideally, he should enjoy that at the Emirates, but there is too much competition for a place in Mikel Arteta’s team, so he needs to find a new temporary home.

The 21-year-old is understandably keen to play regular football at the most senior level.

But we cannot offer that to him now, and he must accept the reality and do well on loan to earn a place on the team when he is back in London.