Oleksandr Zinchenko cannot help but praise Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal man scored a superb goal for England against Ukraine yesterday.

Saka is in the form of his life now and has remained one player we can trust to deliver the goals in this campaign for Arsenal.

His record for the England national team is also superb, with the attacker bagging some fine goals for the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate considers him a go-to player who can make things happen and he did not disappoint in his last match for the Three Lions.

After the game, Zinchenko admitted via the Daily Mail:

‘He is an amazing player, we know that.

‘He is on fire at the moment, there are no friends on the pitch and unfortunately he beat me.

‘In these kind of games, big players decide the game.

‘They had two chances in the first half, score two and after that it was so difficult to create something.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been one of Europe’s finest attackers in this campaign; his fine form is one reason we could win the Premier League.

The Englishman has what we require to stay at the top of Premier League football and we expect him to remain in top shape until the end of this season.

