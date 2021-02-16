“He is Paul Scholes in the making” Pundits compares Arsenal youngster to Premier League great

Emile Smith Rowe has emerged as one of the most reliable members of the current Arsenal team and he has now been compared to Manchester United great, Paul Scholes.

Smith Rowe stepped up to the challenge when Arsenal needed a creative midfielder at the end of last year and has been a mainstay in the team ever since.

The Gunners landed Martin Odegaard in the last transfer window, but Smith Rowe has kept his place in the team and Andy Townsend has now claimed that he is similar to Scholes.

He says the Englishman is even a better player compared to Odegaard and hailed him for his ability to play as a 10 as well as on the side of the midfield.

“When I look at Smith Rowe, they have a better one (than Martin Odegaard) there already,” Townsend told Optus Sport.

“That young man is so good, he has got great awareness… he is Paul Scholes in the making.

“He can play as a 10, he showed today he can play off one side and come inside, he has got that fantastic ability, awareness, of what is going on around him – not all young players have that.”

If he keeps his form, the midfielder will be set to play even bigger roles at the Emirates for years to come.

He has four assists from ten Premier League games this season.