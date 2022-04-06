“He is ready for that chance,” Pundit says loanee will play at Arsenal next season

Noel Whelan has been impressed by the performance of William Saliba while on loan at Olympique Marseille in this campaign and he believes the Frenchman will remain at Arsenal next season.

Saliba has been on the books of the Gunners since 2019, but he hasn’t been able to play for them.

Mikel Arteta believes he hasn’t developed well enough for the rigours of the Premier League and has sent him out on loan in the last two campaigns.

The defender has impressed so well this season and broke into the senior France national team in the latest international matches.

Former Leeds United man, Whelan believes that is enough to suggest he is ready to play for Arsenal.

He tells Football Insider: “He’s served his time away on loan now, three seasons.

“He’s gone out to really learn his trade and fine-tune those skills, and I’m sure Mikel Arteta will be excited to get a look at him in pre-season to see where he’s at.

“The fact that he’s pushed all the way into that France squad is really encouraging.

“It suggests to me that he’ll be competing in that Arsenal squad next season – he’s ready for that chance.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has developed well while on loan at Marseille and Arteta’s decision to send him there has now been justified.

He should be kept by the club next season, but that will not win him a place on the team automatically.

Arsenal already has a strong centre-back partnership between Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White. He would need to work hard to break it up and earn a place.