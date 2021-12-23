“He is showing the right mindset.” Former Gunner defends Saliba over recent comments

Kevin Campbell has defended William Saliba over his comments about his Arsenal future.

The defender is currently on loan at Olympique Marseille, where he has been on a fine run of form.

We expect him to return to the Emirates as a much-improved player next season.

However, while speaking about his future recently, he said via Eurosport that he is not thinking about a return now and wants to focus on helping Marseille.

That statement can easily be misunderstood, and Football Insider asked Campbell if he thought the Frenchman was casting doubt over his future.

The former Arsenal man replied: “No, no, no.

“Listen to the words. He is showing the right mindset.

“His mind is on Marseille and so it should be right now because that is who he is playing for. He is going to be fully committed while he is there. You can imagine he is being asked these questions time and time again.

“Whatever happens he’s an Arsenal player. I ain’t that fussed about it, if I’m honest. Let’s not make more of it than it is.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba will be an important player for Arsenal next season, well, hopefully.

Even if that is in doubt, Arsenal will give him a chance to remain in the squad after watching him perform for Marseille in this campaign.

The former Nice loanee will have several clubs waiting to sign him in the summer, and the only way to convince him to agree to a contract extension and protect his value would be to keep him at the club and make him feel wanted.