“He is so strong mentally” teammate backs Saka to bounce back

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has backed Bukayo Saka to get over the hurt of his penalty miss against West Ham at the weekend, which possibly cost Arsenal two points.

The attacker missed a penalty which could have made the score safer for Arsenal and it proved costly after West Ham scored just a few minutes later to level the game at 2-2.

The score stayed that way until the end of the match after Arsenal struggled to break down their hosts.

Saka has since apologised for the miss, but those two lost points will be pivotal to Arsenal’s season as Manchester City is now ever closer to them.

That kind of miss could affect the attacker and make him struggle in subsequent games. However, Xhaka believes the Englishman has a great mentality and will bounce back.

‘This guy is so young, he’s 21… he needs our support maybe more now than before. He is young and this is one more experience for his future. But, I think he is so strong mentally that he will show a reaction on Friday.’

Saka has been in this situation before when he missed a key penalty for England at Euro 2020. He bounced back brilliantly.

All hope is not lost for the title yet; he could still be our hero by the end of the term.

