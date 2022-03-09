Arsenal blow as agent confirms their target will not leave his present club

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to add Lautaro Martinez to their squad in the summer.

The Argentinian striker has been in fine form at Inter Milan and helped them to win Serie A last season.

Reports linked Arsenal with a move for him in the summer, but Inter had just sold Romelu Lukaku and it was difficult for them to sell another top player.

The striker has helped them to remain in the hunt for another league title and he scored their only goal as Liverpool eliminated them from the Champions League last night.

Martinez remains an interesting player for Arsenal, who are expected to bolster their squad in the next transfer window.

However, the forward seems set to remain at Inter for a long time.

His agent, Alejandro Camano, said as quoted by Sun Sports: “He is staying at Inter. Lautaro has a five-year contract with Inter, he feels like an Interista.

“Inter are the team in his heart. He feels like an extra fan on the pitch.

“His family is also very happy in Milan. I can say with certainty: there is no possibility that Lautaro will leave Inter. He cares so much about winning with this club.”

Martinez would be a great striker to add to our squad, but he will not come cheap.

Because he just signed a contract extension, even if he wants to leave, Inter will ask us to pay a huge transfer fee to land him.

