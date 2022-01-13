“He is struggling” Ex-Gunner says Arsenal target could accept a return to England

Former Arsenal star, Emmanuel Petit believes Georginio Wijnaldum might be happy to return to the Premier League this month, amidst interest from Arsenal.

The Dutchman left Liverpool for PSG as a free agent in the summer, and we expected him to be a star in Paris.

However, he seems to have struggled in his new environment and he could leave the French club soon.

He has had arguably the best time of his career in England, where he initially played for Newcastle United before joining Liverpool.

Petit believes he could benefit from a return to the competition. He said via The Daily Mail:

‘But, he is struggling and he is quite isolated in the PSG dressing room.

‘He doesn’t have the relationship with his teammates that he had when he was with Liverpool.

‘He seems to be missing that kind of affection, and the competition is very high at PSG.

‘We all know the quality that Wijnaldum possesses, he was a top player at Liverpool, so maybe a return to the Premier League could be something good for him.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal’s midfield would become better if an experienced player like the Dutchman moves to the club.

The former Newcastle United man was one of the most outstanding midfielders in England and he played a key role as Liverpool won the Champions League and the Premier League.

He could have a similar impact if he moves to the Emirates.