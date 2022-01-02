‘He is the glue’ – Former Gunner claims star holds the team together

Kevin Campbell has claimed that Alexandre Lacazette is instrumental to the way that Arsenal’s team are playing at present, despite the limited praise he receives.

The striker has stepped up in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, filling in as captain as well as the main outlet in front of goal in recent weeks, and the whole team appears to be rallying behind him.

Campbell has moved to liken his performances to that of Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, who leads the line despite not being the main source for goals.

“Lacazette has been outstanding in the last few games,” Campbell stated.

“He’s just like Firmino at Liverpool. He probably doesn’t get the goals he could or should but he is so essential to the way in which the team play.

“In my opinion, he is an unsung hero. You need to watch him closely for a few weeks to realise he is the glue for these young players. He knits it all together so well.

“He is performing like a true captain, he really is. There has been some great displays in recent weeks. Long may it continue.

“I know he only has six months left on his contract but he never shirks a challenge. He is always committed, unlike the previous captain. Lacazette is fully committed.”

The Frenchman is into the last months of his current contract however, and the club must decide whether they wish to pursue a new deal and commit to building the team around him, one which his recent performances will no doubt have them thinking.

The ultimate plan appears to be to bring in a new option to lead the line however, but you cannot overlook the impressive way the team is rallying together at present.

Has Laca proved that he is an integral part of this Arsenal team? Should we be pursuing a new contract for him?

Patrick

Watch Albert Stuivenberg’s FULL Press conference here….