Mikel Merino has heaped praise on Arsenal’s hat-trick hero Eberechi Eze, describing him as the complete player. The attacker was in outstanding form at the weekend, scoring three of Arsenal’s four goals against Tottenham, and his performance confirmed his growing influence at the club.

Eze’s Journey Back to Arsenal

Eze had previously been close to a move to Tottenham in the summer before Arsenal added him to their squad. Having been a scholar at the Arsenal academy and released as a teenager, his return this summer was a special moment. Determined to make his mark, he has transformed into one of England’s finest players.

Before rejoining Arsenal, Eze was a key figure at Crystal Palace, where his performances helped shape him into a versatile and dynamic attacker. His journey back to the club has allowed him to combine experience with ambition, positioning him as a player capable of consistently influencing games for the Gunners.

Merino’s Praise for Eze

Mikel Merino told The Athletic, “He is very complete. He can dribble, he can pass the ball. He has one very good thing, we say in Spain: associating with each other. In Spain, we are born and we are raised with this talent of playing with each other, passing the ball and connecting. He is also mentally driven to passing the ball and sharing the game but at the same time he can dribble and is very strong. He can shoot and is really complete. An amazing signing.”

Merino’s comments underline the multifaceted skill set that Eze brings to Arsenal. Not only is he technically proficient, but his mental approach to the game allows him to influence his teammates and dominate matches. With his career at Arsenal only just beginning, fans and teammates alike are eager to witness the continued impact of a player capable of delivering moments of brilliance at the highest level.

