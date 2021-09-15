‘He just wants to play’ – Former Gunner has ‘inside information’ on Jack Wilshere

David Hiller has been informed that Jack Wilshere isn’t set to join Arsenal in any form, despite returning to train at London Colney.

Manager Mikel Arteta recently insisted that the door was open for Jack Wilshere, and the former midfielder is believed to have returned to the club to train.

Wilshere remains without a club at present, and seemingly without any serious offers either, but is keen to get back into full training as he looks to keep in shape as he looks to find a new potential suitor.

Some believed that the 29 year-old could well return to the playing squad for Arsenal, but Hillier insists that he is fully aware of the situation, and he hasn’t even been talked to in regards to re-joining the playing squad, and that he has no interest in hanging up his playing boots yet either.

“I have got inside information on this. I am a lucky man, so I am actually playing golf on Friday with a guy who does all his security systems at his house and he is very friendly with him,” Hillier told the Highbury Squad.

“He was telling me about him. They are good friends, anyway, from back in the day.

“He said to me that ‘he is just training at the club to try to get another club’.

“There’s no offer of pay-as-play. He hasn’t even spoken to anyone at the club.

“He is happy to take a Championship club and just get back into football. He just wants to play. He wants to get fit.

“And he certainly doesn’t want to be someone who goes back to the club and just fizzles out at Arsenal. I know that, for sure. That was said in the conversation.

“He doesn’t want to be someone who wants to be a mentor. He still has got playing to do. He wants Arsenal to miss him. Nothing in it.”

Sadly I thought that Wilshere had impressed for Bournemouth last season, and thought he would surely be given the chance to continue with the Cherries, but it clearly wasn’t to be.

