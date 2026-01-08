“He knows” Declan Rice discusses working with Arteta 

Declan Rice was already widely regarded as a top-level midfielder before Arsenal signed him from West Ham, and his reputation was built on consistently strong performances. He played a central role for the Hammers and won a European trophy with the club, underlining why Arsenal were willing to break their transfer record to secure his services.

Rice reaches new heights at Arsenal

Since arriving at the Emirates, Rice has elevated his game even further. Surrounded by higher-quality teammates and operating within a more demanding tactical structure, the midfielder has taken his performances to a new level. He has quickly become one of Arsenal’s most influential players, regularly dictating games with his intelligence, physical presence and composure on the ball.

In virtually every match, Rice demonstrates why he cannot be ignored. His ability to control midfield battles, protect the defence and contribute in attacking phases has made him indispensable to Mikel Arteta’s side. Arsenal are delighted with the impact he has made, and his standing has only grown, both at club level and within the England setup, where he is considered one of the team’s leading players.

The move to North London has clearly benefited Rice’s career. Working under Arteta has helped him refine different aspects of his game, pushing him to reach standards that go beyond what he had previously achieved. While his performances have been consistently impressive, his manager has also challenged him at key moments, demanding more and ensuring his development continues.

Arteta relationship drives improvement

Rice has now spoken openly about his relationship with Arteta and the way the manager motivates him. Discussing their dynamic, he explained how those demands have helped him maintain focus and hunger, according to Arsenal Media.

He said, “The good thing is with the manager, he knows when to put the knife in me, just to give me a nudge, he knows how to get the best out of me.

“I love to listen, I love to take it all in; since then, I’ve just gone on and the games are coming so thick and fast so I’m just trying to play consistently well. Every season, I think to myself, ‘how can you level up again, how can you go again and show why Arsenal brought you in’?”

Those comments reflect a player driven by self-improvement. Rice’s mentality, combined with Arteta’s guidance, continues to push him towards even greater heights at Arsenal.