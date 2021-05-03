“He knows. Not nice to see” pundit says this injury might be the end of David Luiz

Former Sunderland and Wolves striker, Don Goodman has suggested that David Luiz’s injury that he suffered in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United might end his season at the Emirates.

The Brazilian was in fine form for Arsenal in the game, but he pulled up and was replaced for what looks like a muscle injury.

With only a few weeks to go before this campaign ends, he might not play for the club again, depending on the extent of the damage done.

His contract at Arsenal also expires in the summer and that means he has probably played his last game for the club.

Goodman says Luiz knows his latest injury setback isn’t a good one and will also think he has probably played his last game for the club.

Goodman said on Sky Sports via HITC: “Depends how serious it is but that could very easily be the end of the season for David Luiz. You can see his face. He knows. Not nice to see.”

Luiz has served Arsenal faithfully over the last two seasons, but it might be time for the club to move on from him.

They have William Saliba out on loan and the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Pablo Mari currently in their squad.