‘He knows our situation’ – Spanish club admits interest in Arsenal defender

Antonio Cordon has claimed that Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin is ‘in love with Real Betis’, but claims that they will have to see if a deal can be done to keep him there beyond his recent loan spell.

The Spanish defender spent the current season on loan in Betis, helping them to lift the Copa Del Rey this season, and is believed to have made his intentions clear that he would like to

That sentiment has been echoed by the Betis director Antonio Cordon, who also adds that while Hector has returned to the Emirates following the end to the campaign, the door is not closed on his return.

“Hector Bellerín? He’s in love with Betis,” Cordon said (via Fabrizio Romano). “He’s now back at Arsenal and we will see what happens, he knows our situation”.

With just one year on the right-back’s contract at Arsenal, another loan deal will be out of the question as that will leave us with no protection on our asset. A new contract also seems an unlikely option unless it was made clear that he couldn’t return to Real Betis any other way. I would be surprised if he was to play for us again however, although he would have to be considered an upgrade on Cedric Soares.

I wouldn’t be shocked if we added to our current options with a new signing however, but that may well depend on whether we can find a club for both Cedric and Bellerin to join this summer.

Patrick

