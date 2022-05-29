‘He knows our situation’ – Spanish club admits interest in Arsenal defender

Antonio Cordon has claimed that Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin is ‘in love with Real Betis’, but claims that they will have to see if a deal can be done to keep him there beyond his recent loan spell.
The Spanish defender spent the current season on loan in Betis, helping them to lift the Copa Del Rey this season, and is believed to have made his intentions clear that he would like to
That sentiment has been echoed by the Betis director Antonio Cordon, who also adds that while Hector has returned to the Emirates following the end to the campaign, the door is not closed on his return.
“Hector Bellerín? He’s in love with Betis,” Cordon said (via Fabrizio Romano). “He’s now back at Arsenal and we will see what happens, he knows our situation”.
With just one year on the right-back’s contract at Arsenal, another loan deal will be out of the question as that will leave us with no protection on our asset. A new contract also seems an unlikely option unless it was made clear that he couldn’t return to Real Betis any other way. I would be surprised if he was to play for us again however, although he would have to be considered an upgrade on Cedric Soares.
I wouldn’t be shocked if we added to our current options with a new signing however, but that may well depend on whether we can find a club for both Cedric and Bellerin to join this summer.
Patrick
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Does it mean real betis can’t pay 15 million for a player?
Even 5ml they can’t yet they are praising the player.
No. It just means that they are waiting for us to either pay the player off or sell him for somewhere around £3m or £4m like we did with Guendouzi, Mavropanos and Aubameyang. It’s the same thing Fiorentina is doing about Torreira where they have refused to take up their €15m buyout option even when the player had an immense season with them and is clearly worth more than that price.
“He would have to be regarded as an upgrade on Soares”! Oh REALLY!!?
Despite me personally not much rating Soares at all, I would FAR PREFER HIM to hopeless non defender Bellerin, who is probably the single worst non defending full back I can recall during Wengers time or since, except perhaps for the hapless Santos.