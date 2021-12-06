“He knows where the goal is.” Kevin Campbell praises Arsenal target and backs him to shine

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell, considers Alexander Isak good enough for the Premier League amidst interest from Arsenal.

Reports have linked the Swede with a move to the Emirates after shining for Sweden at Euro 2020.

He has also been in good goal-scoring form for Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Players have come from that competition and struggled in the EPL, but Campbell thinks Isak is well-suited for the English top flight.

He praised some attributes of the former Borussia Dortmund striker and says he would be a shrewd signing for Mikel Arteta’s team.

Campbell tells Football Insider: “Isak is a very good player.

“He constantly hunts space. He is not playing in the greatest team but he still gets his fair share of goals. Make no mistake, he knows where the goal is.

“He’s big, can hold the ball up and is athletic as well as being a good technical player. You can pop the ball into him and play off him.

“I think his style would suit the Premier League, I really do. He could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The next summer is shaping up to be an interesting one for Arsenal as the Gunners look to make attacking reinforcements.

Isak isn’t the only striker that has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Youssef En-Nesyri and Dusan Vlahovic are two other players on Arteta’s radar.

Either of them would be a wonderful addition to the squad at the Emirates, and it will be interesting to see who eventually joins.