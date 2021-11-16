“He let the game be the teacher.” Ex-Gunner opens up on playing for Wenger

Ashley Cole is looking to build a career for himself as a manager and the former Arsenal full-back has named Arsene Wenger as one of his managerial influences.

He has played under some of the finest managers in the game, including Wenger and Jose Mourinho.

The former England international was the first choice at both Arsenal and Chelsea and enjoyed a long playing career with the England national team as well.

Cole is now looking to venture into coaching, having supported Frank Lampard at Derby County.

In a recent interview, he discussed how the likes of Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti, managed their teams.

On Wenger, he said, as quoted by Sun Sports: “Arsene Wenger at times, he let the game be the teacher.

“I made a lot of mistakes in my early career and he never took me out of the team. He trusted the process that I was going to be a top player.

“If I could take all those three and squash them together then, hopefully, that will be me.”

Wenger was one of the finest managers in England, and more of his former players are now turning to management.

Cole would join the likes of Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira on the managerial dugout when he finally gets his first gig as a manager.

Having forced his exit from Arsenal to Chelsea, he will know that the Gunners will not come knocking for him to be their manager in the future.