“He lifted the belief” Mikel Arteta praises the impact of key Arsenal man

Gabriel Jesus is back to full fitness after spending close to a year recovering from a serious injury, and his return represents a significant boost for Arsenal. The Brazilian has been an influential figure since joining the club, bringing belief and confidence with him after arriving from a trophy-laden spell at Manchester City. His presence immediately elevated standards within the squad and helped shape the mentality of the team.

Despite that impact, injuries and spells of poor form have disrupted his time at the Emirates. Even so, he has remained one of the most important figures in the dressing room and continues to be regarded as a key part of the squad. His influence extends beyond his performances on the pitch, with his attitude and experience valued highly by both teammates and coaching staff.

Arteta’s trust in Jesus

Mikel Arteta has consistently shown faith in Jesus and considers him one of the finest players at his disposal. The Arsenal manager has praised the forward’s contribution since his arrival, highlighting the effect he has had on the team during both good and difficult periods. That trust appears unchanged despite speculation surrounding his future.

There have been reports suggesting Arsenal could consider selling Jesus during the January transfer window. However, Arteta’s comments indicate that he still sees the Brazilian as an important part of his plans and is keen to retain him now that he has returned to full fitness.

Manager’s praise amid transfer talk

Speaking according to the Daily Mail, Arteta said, “Well it’s been a really intense journey I would say. When he joined us, he lifted the belief, the spirit and the energy of the club and the team. He gave something very different to what we already had, and it was really impressive.

“And then he had some very bad injuries that hasn’t allowed him to have the consistency that we need from a very important player.

“But he’s back. I think his fighting his spirit, he’s decided to always prepare the best way. He’s unbelievable and the team has got it now and we need to use it.”

These comments underline how highly Jesus is regarded at the club. As he regains rhythm and confidence, Arsenal will hope his return to fitness can play a decisive role in the challenges ahead, both on and off the pitch.