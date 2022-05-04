“He looks like a good leader” Pundit backs this player to be Arsenal captain

Gabby Agbonlahor agrees that Granit Xhaka has recovered well from falling out with Arsenal’s fans in 2019 and he can be named the club’s captain again.

The Swiss midfielder fell out with the Gooners seriously in 2019 when he ripped his jersey off after walking off the pitch.

He was then stripped of the club’s captaincy shortly after that time, and he has been just a squad member.

Mikel Arteta considers him a core member of his team and the Spaniard has trusted him from the first day he became the club’s manager.

Gradually, Xhaka has won the hearts of more Arsenal faithful and he is now being considered a potential wearer of the club’s armband again.

Former Aston Villa man, Agbonlahor believes that would not be a terrible decision. He tells Football Insider:

I think so, yeah. Xhaka has been outstanding. He shows fights, and he looks like a good leader.

‘The Arsenal fans have taken to him again and you’ve seen stranger things happen. I’ve got no problem with it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been a key player for us and he is a driving force in the current team that could earn a return to the Champions League by the end of the campaign.

He has been exemplary with his performance and this makes him a suitable candidate for our captaincy again.

But Martin Odegaard should probably keep the armband, especially because he is much younger and will wear it for a long time.