“He makes a difference on the pitch” Merson hails Arsenal man for his stunning season

Paul Merson has heaped praise on Gabriel Jesus for his contribution to the Arsenal team.

The Brazilian striker joined the Gunners in the last transfer window from Manchester City as they sought to improve their playing squad.

The Brazilian has never been prolific in terms of goal-scoring, but Arsenal still believed he has what it takes to make their team better.

The attacker is enduring a goal drought now and has been criticised for not scoring enough goals.

However, Merson insists the attacker makes the difference and he should remain on the team.

He writes on his column on Sportkeeda:

“Gabriel Jesus may not score goals, but he brings so much to the party.

“He makes a difference on the pitch, and he’s taken Arsenal to a different level.

“If they lose a couple of games, however, people will be looking at him – that’s just the way it works. We saw it years ago with Emile Heskey. Everybody loved playing alongside him, but they lost a few games and his performances came under the microscope.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus brings a lot of value to our attack and has been delivering more than goals for us.

Fans will want more goals from him. However, we have to value his other contributions to the team as well.

Hopefully, the goals will also come for the striker because it will help to boost his confidence.

