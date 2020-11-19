“He makes us better, that’s what I think.” Campbell wants Arsenal to make controversial move happen

Arsenal and Tottenham have one of the fiercest rivalries in world football and the worst thing that any player that has played for either team can do is to play for the other.

Arsenal has had to watch Emmanuel Adebayor play for Tottenham via a stint at Manchester City, while the Gunners famously signed Sol Campbell from their bitter rivals.

These transfers may have happened, but the culture of hatred between both teams still remains and it remains a taboo for players to swap teams.

Kevin Campbell doesn’t seem to care about all of that and he has urged Arsenal to make a move for Christian Eriksen.

Reports earlier this week claims that a swap deal between Arsenal and Inter Milan that will see the Gunners send Granit Xhaka to Italy in exchange for the former Spurs man is on the cards (The Sun).

Those reports have been met with mixed reactions, but Campbell seems to be interested in such a move and he claims that Eriksen will offer more than Xhaka.

“He makes us better, that’s what I think. No disrespect to Granit Xhaka, but I think Christian Eriksen is a better player than Granit Xhaka, and he’s got more to his game going forward than Granit Xhaka,” Campbell said when asked about Arsenal signing Eriksen on the Highbury Squad YouTube Channel.

“We’re talking about not being creative as we could be, we know what Eriksen brings to the table, especially his dead balls, his through balls, he scores goals as well.



“We know he’s played for the opposition, but I don’t really care, he’s not there now, he’s left there, he’s gone to Inter Milan. It’s not worked out and we could make this happen, why not?”