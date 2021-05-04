“He might want to stay for another year” Arsenal could miss out on target claims pundit

Former Celtic striker, Frank McAvennie, thinks that Arsenal target, Glen Kamara, might decide against a return to the Emirates this summer so that he can play in the Champions League with Rangers.

The Finnish international has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the last few days after he helped Rangers to end Celtic’s dominance of the Scottish game.

The midfielder was on the books of Arsenal earlier in his career but left when he couldn’t break into their first team.

He has now built his career outside the Emirates and Arsenal can bring him back for a fee in the summer.

The Gunners will probably not play in Europe next season unless they win the Europa League.

If that happens, they can offer Champions League football and Kamara should be happy to make the move.

Otherwise, McAvennie believes he would want to spend another season at Rangers, but he concedes that everyone has a price.

“The money is at Arsenal, it’s a massive club,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“If Kamara chooses to go, there’s no way Rangers can compete with that. I think he might stay and have a go [in the Champions League].

“He’s a talent in that midfield. He’s a wonderful player and he cost less than £100,000, that’s great business.

“He might want to stay for another year, that’s would not surprise me. But until an offer comes in you can’t tell.

“Everyone’s got a price and if Arsenal match it then Kamara has to decide.”