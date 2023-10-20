“He misses chances.” Pundit gives Nketiah a brutal dressing down

Gabby Agbonlahor has criticised Eddie Nketiah and expressed his belief that the striker is not of the required quality for Arsenal.

Nketiah has become a prominent figure within the Gunners squad, leading the attack in several matches this season when Gabriel Jesus was unavailable.

However, Nketiah’s performances have not instilled much confidence, which has led to calls for Arsenal to sign a more clinical attacker.

The striker has been afforded opportunities to prove himself at the club, but it is probable that he will be permitted to depart the Emirates in the summer as Arsenal seeks to strengthen their squad with new players.

Speaking about the new England international, Agbonlahor tells Football Insider:

“I look at Nketiah and I see a player you bring on for 10 minutes if you need a goal.

“He’s more of a super sub.

“He’s not strong enough, not quick enough, he misses chances, he doesn’t have the instinct in front of goal.

“It’s different if you have the pace, but Nketiah doesn’t have that killer speed.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah is among the less effective strikers at the top clubs in England, and it’s evident that he lacks the qualities required to lead our frontline if we aim to win the league.

If his underperformance persists, we will require a new target man for the second half of the season.

