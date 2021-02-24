“He needs service and the service was poor.” Aubameyang gets backing after criticism

After firing a blank once again in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City, some fans and pundits alike heavily criticized Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Jamie Redknapp even claimed that the former Borussia Dortmund man has lost his superpower and he is no longer explosive.
But the striker has now been backed by Kevin Campbell, who says he needs service to score.
Arsenal struggled for creativity in the encounter as in-form City strangled their midfield and ensured they could do very little.
Aubameyang was left all alone in the attack sometimes with only scraps to feed off.
When he had a chance, everyone noticed how John Stone outran him and that is why Redknapp had suggested that he has lost his superpower (Sky Sports).
But Campbell says while Redknapp is entitled to his opinion, he doesn’t agree with him.
He told Football Insider: “Of course that is Jamie Redknapp’s opinion, which he is entitled to but in my opinion it is not a fair criticism.
“Arsenal blow hot and cold too often. Against Leeds, Aubameyang was sharp and he scored a hat-trick but against Manchester City they did not look right. As an attacking force we were just not there.
“I understand what Jamie Redknapp is saying but Aubameyang is not the type of player who can just put the team on his back and carry them. He needs service and the service was poor.”
Aubameyang had scored 3 times in his previous league game and Arsenal will need him to be in that kind of form when they face Benfica tomorrow.
what did he do with the service he got in benfica game? thats his opinion, am tired of pundits blaming other players for some players lack of effort
Atleast he got chances…U can’t expect a striker to score goals if he sees less of d ball n I will say diz anywhere n anytime,I prefer him to laca… Arsenal’s current problem is d midfield,Dy don’t push d ball forward n also move forward,dreby creating attacking options but just sit deep doing nothing but pass back expecting d attackers to magically receive d ball n create chances…drez no smooth transition from d midfield to d attackers in Arsenal’s play…..Infact d defenders give more forward pass Dan d midfielders…….. Finally, starting eleny n xhaka,lol, where will d service come from????
i disagree, midfieders needs lots of movements from attackes before the can pas, a lot of time Auba just stand still fill choke spaces, he is past his best
@ Adajim that is the point. What has he done with the services so far if our lost son can convert half service.
Does Mr. Sign da thing even train to score special goals or just waiting for service like a lazy man to tap in.
SMH…..