“He needs service and the service was poor.” Aubameyang gets backing after criticism

After firing a blank once again in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City, some fans and pundits alike heavily criticized Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Jamie Redknapp even claimed that the former Borussia Dortmund man has lost his superpower and he is no longer explosive.

But the striker has now been backed by Kevin Campbell, who says he needs service to score.

Arsenal struggled for creativity in the encounter as in-form City strangled their midfield and ensured they could do very little.

Aubameyang was left all alone in the attack sometimes with only scraps to feed off.

When he had a chance, everyone noticed how John Stone outran him and that is why Redknapp had suggested that he has lost his superpower (Sky Sports).

But Campbell says while Redknapp is entitled to his opinion, he doesn’t agree with him.

He told Football Insider: “Of course that is Jamie Redknapp’s opinion, which he is entitled to but in my opinion it is not a fair criticism.

“Arsenal blow hot and cold too often. Against Leeds, Aubameyang was sharp and he scored a hat-trick but against Manchester City they did not look right. As an attacking force we were just not there.

“I understand what Jamie Redknapp is saying but Aubameyang is not the type of player who can just put the team on his back and carry them. He needs service and the service was poor.”

Aubameyang had scored 3 times in his previous league game and Arsenal will need him to be in that kind of form when they face Benfica tomorrow.