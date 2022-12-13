“He needs to be a bit more aggressive” Silvestre tells Saka to stop being nice

Former Arsenal defender, Mikael Silvestre, has urged Bukayo Saka to add more aggression to his game as he becomes one of the world’s best players.

The attacker shone for England before France eliminated them from the World Cup by scoring three goals en route to the quarterfinals.

The attacker was also a key man for Arsenal, who were at the top of the Premier League table before the break, and he will want to continue on the return of club football later this month.

Saka has been a target for many defenders who are often very aggressive when marking him and Silvestre believes he also needs to become more aggressive.

He said as quoted by Goal.com:

“Maybe Bukayo Saka is a bit too nice. He needs to be a bit more aggressive.

“He is extremely nice so he needs more aggressiveness in his game. He has improved in that sense and it can be very tricky sometimes. Other than that I really don’t think he needs to improve on that many aspects.

“He has done really well for Arsenal and he is still a very young player. If he can get a bit more streetwise, I think he is there. For England (their best player was) Saka for being so dangerous, taking on players, causing issues. He got the penalty [against France]. He was for me, the number one player, in terms of performance, for England.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been one of the finest players in our squad and the attacker will keep getting better, considering his age at the moment.

What we should be worried about now is losing him as he has not signed a contract extension at the club, with just two seasons left on his current deal.