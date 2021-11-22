“He needs to be playing.’ But…” Kevin Campbell delivers his verdict on Gabriel Martinelli

Kevin Campbell has urged Gabriel Martinelli to be patient and wait for his time at Arsenal.

The exciting Brazilian has been struggling for playing time in the last two seasons.

Because Mikel Arteta fancies other attacking options more than the former Ituano man and has hardly started him in matches.

The attacker had won the hearts of most Arsenal fans when he first burst onto the scene at the Emirates.

These fans keep calling for him to see more minutes, but that isn’t happening and Campbell thinks it is just a matter of time.

The former Arsenal star insists Martinelli is a top talent, but he also admits there are more experienced players ahead of him in the pecking order at the Emirates.

Campbell tells Football Insider: “Martinelli is not getting much game time but he is still so young.

“I know everyone is saying, ‘He’s got quality and he needs to be playing.’ But, there’s much more experience players in front of him.

“Martinelli’s time will come. It will. He is a wonderful talent, and hard worker and a student of the game. He wants to improve.

“Hearing that he is first into training and last out endears him to the Arsenal fan base even more. They’ll love that.

“His time will come and Arteta will give him opportunities to shine. I cannot see him going out on loan because he is one of the first players to come off the bench in the forward area.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli needs to play more often at this stage of his career if he is to develop into a top player.

He has the talents to succeed at the highest level, but this lack of playing time will affect him.

While he waits to be good enough for Arteta, it is probably best for Arsenal to send him out on loan, perhaps for only six months.

That would give him the chance to keep improving and that temporary loan spell could prepare him better for life at the Emirates.