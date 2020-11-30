‘He needs to be scoring goals if we want to be successful.’ Arteta admits to Aubameyang worries

Arsenal has been struggling for wins in recent games and even more importantly, they haven’t been able to score goals lately.

The club has some of the best attackers in England and their club captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 22 league goals in each of the last two seasons.

With that record, it makes sense that the club relies on him for the goals that they need.

He was also offered a deserved new deal at the start of this campaign, but his goals have dried up.

He scored on the opening day of the league season, but that has been his only goal from open play this season.

He scored another goal from the penalty spot against Manchester United, but those have been his only two league goals this season, and his lack of goals has coincided with a poor run of form for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta has had to change his position from the left to the centre of attack and he still cannot buy a goal, the Spaniard has admitted that his poor form worries him.

Arteta said as quoted by Mail Online: ‘I think we all are because the main goalscorer of the club at the moment isn’t scoring goals, so my biggest concern is how to help him score goals because we need his goals.

‘How important Auba has been for this club in the last two years and how the goal sheet has been shared among the squad tells you his importance.

‘He needs to be scoring goals if we want to be successful.’