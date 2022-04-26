Martin Odegaard has told Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland that he should come to Arsenal if he wants to come to the Premier League.

The striker is expected to be the subject of mass interest in his signature this summer with a release clause believed to become active at the end of the season, and some have even claimed that a move to Manchester City is very-much on the cards.

Speaking on Astro Supersport however, Odegaard has called for his friend and international team-mate to join Arsenal if he does want to come to the Premier League, whilst claiming that he doesn’t what his current plans are.

The Arsenal playmaker said: “He is a funny guy, a good guy, a good friend of mine, great player as well, of course, so we will see what he will do.

“I don’t know, but if he is coming to England, he needs to come to us, of course. Nah, I don’t know, I don’t know what he will do. He is a great guy.”

While we would relish the thought of seeing Haaland in our famous Red & White, playing alongside potential club captain Odegaard, I’d be shocked if we could meet his wage demands. As much as you would hope that we would be able to bend our finances to make such a deal happen, I’m not seeing Edu and Arteta looking to put all their eggs in the one basket.

Would Haaland have considered Arsenal as a possible destination this summer?

Patrick