“He needs to do a lot better than that.” Pundit not impressed with this Arsenal player

Nicolas Pepe has earned criticism from Alan Hutton for his performance, as Arsenal was knocked out of the FA Cup against Southampton today.
The Ivorian has been missing in the Arsenal starting XI for much of the last two months as Mikel Arteta’s side returned to form.
He was brought back into the starting XI alongside Willian for the game against the Saints as the Gunners sought to progress to the next round of the competition.
He, however, put in another uninspiring display that shows why he may be benched by Arteta for the rest of the season and no one will complain.
He is one of Arsenal’s set-piece takers, and he has sometimes delivered good ones.
But in the match against the Saints, he put in a terrible show and his set-pieces were well off when the Gunners needed him to be at his best.
Hutton was unimpressed by what he had seen and said the winger was poor and wasted good chances for the team with his deliveries.
He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Pepe’s corner was so disappointing, it’s a chance when they get up the pitch and he hits the first man – it’s so poor. The delivery from Arsenal has been poor all day, he just lifted that over the bar and he needs to do a lot better than that.”
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Maybe Pepe should go on loan and see if he can salvage his career that obviously was doing better than it is now.
Who would pay a £10M loan fee? Coz that’s what we pay Lille every year in installments for Pepè. Then there are his wages still to be paid. NOBODY would take him.
What we pay Lille is his transfer fee, not his wages. The fee is our problem, nobody elses. A loan is a loan and the way it is structured has nothing to do with what he cost or what he earns come to that. It is a separate agreement.
He is being picked. He had a decent game. He was the best of the starters. Created 4 or 5 chances. Tracked back. Won a few tackles. Linked well with players around him. Certainly was not his fault that too often his teammates ‘threw away’ the ball.
…plus on today’s showing by the players around him, he had poor players to work with. They gave away the ball too damn often.
We are not just good enough in set pieces, when was the last time we score from corner kick or something similar. this should be our plan B to get goals in cagey games but our tall players are just unreunreliable, see Holding fluffing chances
To make up for Tierney’s absence today, why didn’t we use Pepe on the left wing or through the middle? We don’t seem to realize the entire league have figured out how to defend against Pepe on the right. And very soon they will learn how to lock down on ESR too. As a team we need to learn to be more creative and less predictable.
I think Arteta is hanging him out to dry on the right.