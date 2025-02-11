“He needs to go bigger and better” Scholes suggests Arsenal is too small for Isak

Paul Scholes has suggested that Alexander Isak is now too big a talent to play for Arsenal and should instead target a move to even bigger clubs. The Swedish striker has become one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League, and his impressive performances this season have caught the attention of many top clubs, including Arsenal.

Arsenal have made Isak their priority target for the summer transfer window as they look to add a high-quality striker to their squad. With plans to strengthen their attacking options, the Gunners are searching for players who can elevate their game and help them continue challenging at the highest level. Alongside Isak, other key targets like Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko remain under consideration, but Isak’s ability to perform in the Premier League has made him Arsenal’s top choice for the position.

The Gunners have shown they are willing to make significant investments in players who they believe can help take the team to the next level. Given Isak’s form and his potential, it seems almost certain that Arsenal will make a serious attempt to bring him to North London. The Swedish international has been in scintillating form this season, and his goal-scoring ability, combined with his all-around game, makes him a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Despite Arsenal’s evident interest, Scholes has weighed in with his opinion, suggesting that Isak should aim for an even bigger move. Speaking on The Overlap, Scholes said: “Everyone loves him, but I don’t see a possibility of him going to Arsenal. He needs to go bigger and better. We’re talking about Real Madrid here, Liverpool need a centre forward. I think Arsenal would be an option but I think they would be down the list of options.”

Scholes’ comments have raised eyebrows, with many suggesting that he may be trying to downplay Arsenal’s stature in the football world. While it’s true that Real Madrid and Liverpool are historic giants, Arsenal are a top club with a rich history and a promising future. The Gunners are building something special under Arteta, and Isak would undoubtedly be a key player in their squad if he were to join.

It’s also worth noting that Scholes’ comments could be interpreted as a sly dig at Arsenal, as he appears to suggest that the Gunners are not as attractive a destination as some of the other clubs linked with Isak. However, Arsenal’s ambitions, their current form, and their growing reputation make them a strong contender for any player looking to take the next step in their career.

Arsenal are a big team, and with the right ambition, resources, and the backing of their supporters, they are well within their rights to pursue players like Isak. While Scholes may see Arsenal as a “down the list” option, the reality is that the Gunners are one of the top clubs in Europe, and any player joining them would be part of an exciting project.