Paul Scholes has suggested that Alexander Isak is now too big a talent to play for Arsenal and should instead target a move to even bigger clubs. The Swedish striker has become one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League, and his impressive performances this season have caught the attention of many top clubs, including Arsenal.
Arsenal have made Isak their priority target for the summer transfer window as they look to add a high-quality striker to their squad. With plans to strengthen their attacking options, the Gunners are searching for players who can elevate their game and help them continue challenging at the highest level. Alongside Isak, other key targets like Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko remain under consideration, but Isak’s ability to perform in the Premier League has made him Arsenal’s top choice for the position.
The Gunners have shown they are willing to make significant investments in players who they believe can help take the team to the next level. Given Isak’s form and his potential, it seems almost certain that Arsenal will make a serious attempt to bring him to North London. The Swedish international has been in scintillating form this season, and his goal-scoring ability, combined with his all-around game, makes him a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s plans.
Despite Arsenal’s evident interest, Scholes has weighed in with his opinion, suggesting that Isak should aim for an even bigger move. Speaking on The Overlap, Scholes said: “Everyone loves him, but I don’t see a possibility of him going to Arsenal. He needs to go bigger and better. We’re talking about Real Madrid here, Liverpool need a centre forward. I think Arsenal would be an option but I think they would be down the list of options.”
Scholes’ comments have raised eyebrows, with many suggesting that he may be trying to downplay Arsenal’s stature in the football world. While it’s true that Real Madrid and Liverpool are historic giants, Arsenal are a top club with a rich history and a promising future. The Gunners are building something special under Arteta, and Isak would undoubtedly be a key player in their squad if he were to join.
It’s also worth noting that Scholes’ comments could be interpreted as a sly dig at Arsenal, as he appears to suggest that the Gunners are not as attractive a destination as some of the other clubs linked with Isak. However, Arsenal’s ambitions, their current form, and their growing reputation make them a strong contender for any player looking to take the next step in their career.
Arsenal are a big team, and with the right ambition, resources, and the backing of their supporters, they are well within their rights to pursue players like Isak. While Scholes may see Arsenal as a “down the list” option, the reality is that the Gunners are one of the top clubs in Europe, and any player joining them would be part of an exciting project.
He’s right though. As much as arsenal like to think they are top tier, they’re not. Liverpool, man City, Barca and real Madrid are the only realistic destination for Isak & ONLY if they can afford him.
Posting articles that get our backs up obviously will get loads of comments, especially when a manc disses Arsenal, so yes he’s a **** (manc)😂 from Manchester U. 😊
He’ll stay at Newcastle. They’ll spend big in the summer and be challenging Liverpool at the top next season
It looks and feels like clickbait
Another pundit just saying something controversial in order to get comments, so I suppose it’s worked. Don’t believe anything any pundit says anyway, they have to say something otherwise they’ll be out of a job.
Scholes was monosyllabic as a player…now he’s a right little chatterbox.
The winter transfer window closed 8 days ago
and next summer window won’t be opened until the summer.
So, Arsenal are currently not in the transfer model. As they are seriously striving very hard and jhatrfet to win both the Ptemior League and Ucl titles this season.
And God willingm the duo major titles will all be won by the Gunners this berry season
so the issue of Isak shouldn’t join Arsenal next summer to me does not arise. For, Arsenal try or not to sign him next summer.
But if Paul Schpoles’ Man Utd want him, they can try their luck…
Yeah this was a strange one – don’t think we can get isak because I don’t think Newcastle need to sell, but I do think isak would be attracted to join us. I also think they were going a bit overboard on how good isak is/has been – he’s excellent imo and I think would fit it really well with us, but they’re talking about him as though he’s indisputably one of the best players in the world (maybe he is, but he’s not really proven that – he’s just shown some good form recently!)
Isak would be a great addition for us, but at what cost? If adding Isak meant we were not able to bring in another winger or B2B midfielder, I would go for another of our striker options.
Isak doesn’t exactly have a clean injury record either, so we could very well end up in the same spot as this year; a make-shift striker filling in, doing his best but not enough in the striker role.
Scholes “BIG” Is like Man.United “big”. How dumb. Arsenal is as big as United will ever be.
Perhaps his big league is Saudi Arabia and MLS…GO Scholsy. .
Should have included his darling Manchester United among Isak’s potential destinations where he would shine in the Europa Conference League 😀 😜