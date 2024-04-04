“He needs to take it.” Arteta sends a message to Arsenal teenager

Mikel Arteta has encouraged Ethan Nwaneri to seize the opportunity after signing his first professional contract at the Emirates.

The teenager still holds the record as the youngest player ever to appear for the Gunners in the Premier League and appears to be on the verge of a permanent promotion to the first team.

Although Nwaneri currently remains with the youth teams, he regularly trains with the senior squad.

Having secured his first professional contract with the club, he will be eager to maximise his playing time at the Emirates.

The Gunners are taking a patient approach to his development, confident that when the time is right, he will earn a place in the first team and feature regularly.

While speaking about the youngster, Arteta said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I was really happy [for Nwaneri signing a professional contract].

‘He had a great day, he had all his family and important people around him.

‘A really proud moment to see another academy graduate signing his pro contract. He is very close to the first team. The opportunity is there, now he needs to take it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nwaneri is a generational talent, and he is lucky to be at a club like Arsenal, which values player development and has several prodigies who are meeting expectations.

They will help him grow and keep him level-headed all along the way until he reaches his full potential.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.