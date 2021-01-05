“He provided everything you want from a modern full-back” Premier League legend praises Tierney

Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Kieran Tierney after the full-back’s top performance in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over West Brom.

Tierney has been one of the most consistent players at Arsenal since he joined the club, and in that game, he showed why he is so highly regarded.

He scored the first goal and set up another goal for Alexandre Lacazette at the Hawthorns.

He was also in fine form at the back as the Gunners kept a clean sheet, to make it two clean sheets in as many games.

At Celtic, he was one of their best players as they won several league titles as well as cups.

He has continued doing well at Arsenal and Shearer says that his performance against West Brom was a complete full-back performance.

He praised him for scoring, assisting another goal and helping his team to keep a clean sheet.

He said to the Premier League’s official website:

“He provided everything you want from a modern full-back, scoring a brilliant goal and setting up another while also helping his team keep a clean sheet.”

Arsenal spent £25m to sign him in 2019, he has shown enough for the club to consider his transfer fee more than justified.

They will hope that he maintains his current run of form in the remaining games of the season as they attempt to get back into the top four.