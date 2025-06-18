“He reads the game very well” Pundit dissects what Arsenal will get from Zubimendi

Arsenal have reportedly almost reached an agreement to sign Martin Zubimendi during the current transfer window, as the Gunners continue their strategy of strengthening the midfield. The Spanish international has been admired by several top clubs across Europe, but it now appears the Premier League will be his next destination.

Arsenal edge closer to securing Zubimendi signing

Zubimendi has consistently impressed with his performances for Real Sociedad and has developed a reputation as one of the most reliable midfielders in La Liga. Although Arsenal have not officially confirmed the transfer, it is believed that the agreement is in place and no other club is currently positioned to hijack the move.

Real Madrid had reportedly shown interest in the past, but they are no longer pursuing the midfielder, leaving Arsenal in pole position to complete the deal. With the move seemingly imminent, Zubimendi is said to be preparing for a transition to life in England, where he is expected to become a central figure in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Balague outlines what Zubimendi will bring to Arsenal

Providing insight into the qualities that Zubimendi will bring to North London, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has commented on the player’s attributes. As quoted by the BBC, Balague stated:

“His passing might sound simple, but he generally chooses well the one pass to do. He hardly ever loses the ball and that helps with fluidity and team confidence. He reads the game very well, without being the fastest midfielder – he has the puzzle of the team in his head. He is lately more up to driving with the ball and even getting into the box, and he would do that if he feels his team-mates can cover for him. But his main job is to help with build-up, sometimes going at the level of the centre-backs – make the game fluid, find the man with space, push the team forward, and do the same when it is the matter of applying pressure.”

Given the calibre of clubs that have tracked Zubimendi over recent windows, securing his signature would be a significant coup for Arsenal. The move is seen as another step in their commitment to building a title-winning squad.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

